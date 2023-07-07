Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Position Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.