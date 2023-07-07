Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 96,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 105,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

