Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.25. 381,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.