8,990 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,565,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,936,000 after buying an additional 2,464,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,228.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after buying an additional 4,598,744 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,180,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.31 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

