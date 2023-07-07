58,404 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,192,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,614,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after acquiring an additional 489,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,076,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $50,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.08 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RITM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

