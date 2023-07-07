54,899 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $44.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

