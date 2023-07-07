25,225 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,225 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 88.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 55,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 38,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 12.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $159.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

