220,022 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.21% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 84,067 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 443,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $10.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.