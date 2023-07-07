1,929 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

