1,584 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $291.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

