14,259 Shares in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STHO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Star in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Star

In other news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Garett Rosenblum sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $73,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,304.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,743 shares of company stock valued at $485,444.

Star Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STHO opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29. Star Holdings has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.79.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

Star Profile

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

