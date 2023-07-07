1,220 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HEICO by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after buying an additional 72,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

HEICO Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $130.87 and a 52 week high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.