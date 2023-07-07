1,178 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $288.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.43. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

