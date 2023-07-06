ZClassic Price Hits $0.0696 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $646,422.08 and $22.10 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00102090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00027662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.