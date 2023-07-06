Zacks Research Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.33 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

