Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

MNST opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

