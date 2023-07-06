Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7 %

ROK opened at $327.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $192.90 and a one year high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

