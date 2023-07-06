Zacks Research Comments on V.F. Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

