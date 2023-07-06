Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.