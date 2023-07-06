Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $11,122,821.38 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

XYL traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $109.54. 1,284,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 69,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 29.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 29.5% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

