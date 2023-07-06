WNS (NYSE:WNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS Price Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

