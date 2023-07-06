Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,250

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,050 ($51.40) to GBX 4,250 ($53.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.10) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,208.33.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock remained flat at $8.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

