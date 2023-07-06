Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 1760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Windar Photonics Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.62. The company has a market cap of £23.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.68.

Get Windar Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Hodges purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($39,345.09). 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Windar Photonics Company Profile

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.