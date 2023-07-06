White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Free Report) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 67,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 83,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on White Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.10 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

White Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.16 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About White Gold

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

