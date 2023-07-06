Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

NYSE:WAB opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

