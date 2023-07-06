Wedbush Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.67.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

