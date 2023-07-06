Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $162,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average is $146.88. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

