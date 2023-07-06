Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.24 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00010627 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $90.94 million and $2.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,459.78 or 1.00025186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.22319171 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,164,535.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

