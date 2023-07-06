VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,177.18 or 0.99961092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

