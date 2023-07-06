VRES Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,059.59 or 0.99912695 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.