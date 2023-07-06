Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.32. 845,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,294. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.32 and a 200 day moving average of $316.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

