Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.32. 845,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,294. The company has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.32 and a 200 day moving average of $316.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

