Verge (XVG) Trading Up 167.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Verge has traded 167.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $135.98 million and $155.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,280.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00323490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.34 or 0.00939035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00552325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00063650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00142950 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,195,132 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.