Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 308,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 777,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $663.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 448,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Grant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,992 shares in the company, valued at $99,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 448,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $6,799,451.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,676,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,883,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 256.3% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 1,002,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 721,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares during the period.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

