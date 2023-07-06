Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

