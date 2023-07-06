Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $217.11. 1,482,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.