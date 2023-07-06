Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $217.11. 1,482,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
