Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 1,398,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,075,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

