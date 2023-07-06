VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

