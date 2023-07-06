United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.82. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average is $237.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $1,845,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,989.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,099. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.