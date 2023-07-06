United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $1,845,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,099 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

