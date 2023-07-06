United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.23.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.