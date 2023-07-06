United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.52

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.52 and traded as low as $12.04. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 694 shares.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.25.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

