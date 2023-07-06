Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $877,459.57 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $60.79 million and approximately $877,459.57 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,305.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.92 or 0.00943450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00142909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002556 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18013303 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $789,048.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

