Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 27.0% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 103,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $4,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $39.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

