Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases Shares of 3,831 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

