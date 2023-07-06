Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases Shares of 2,638 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of PSX opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

