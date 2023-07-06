Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.85.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.