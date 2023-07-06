Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given Buy Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.67.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.84. 409,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,543. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.70.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.32 by C($1.59). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 60.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.3333333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

