Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $31,390.80 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TOST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,414. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.75.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
