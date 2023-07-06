Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $31,390.80 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TOST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,414. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $26.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOST. Stephens assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.