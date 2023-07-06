Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 4,334 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $96,214.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Toast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Toast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Toast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

