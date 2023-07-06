Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

