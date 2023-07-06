Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.59.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $4,168,349.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.